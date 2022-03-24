Edu ministry conducts first-of-its-kind study to propel NIPUN Bharat Mission

PTI

New Delhi, March 24

The Union Education Ministry is conducting a 'Foundational Learning Study' in order to assess the learning levels of students up to Class III, according to an official statement.

The study, which is being conducted with the objective of undertaking an assessment to establish a baseline for the NIPUN Bharat Mission, is being conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in all the states and union territories over a window of four days from March 23 to 26.

Approximately, 10,000 schools and one lakh students from the sampled schools are expected to participate, it said.

"The study is the first-of-its-kind in the world as it aims to set up benchmarks for reading with comprehension in 22 Indian languages," the statement said.

Its objective is to conduct a large-scale assessment of the foundational learning of Grade 3 students to establish a baseline for the NIPUN Bharat Mission.

The National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) was launched by the ministry last year to ensure that by 2026-27, every child in the country necessarily attains foundational literacy and numeracy by the end of Class III.

The survey aims to establish reading proficiency benchmarks for fluency with comprehension for each of the languages being assessed under the study.

It will also fulfill the objective of providing the data for Sustainable Development Goal 4.1.1 (education proficiency levels).

In the statement, the ministry cited the National Education Policy 2020, which highlights that, “The ability to read and write and perform basic operations with numbers is a necessary foundation and an indispensable prerequisite for all future schooling and lifelong learning.”