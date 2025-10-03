Education Fair organised

St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore, hosted its second Education Fair, co-sponsored by Freyek Benevolent Foundation in association with Quantica Education Private Limited. The day-long event drew enthusiastic participation from students, parents, and educators, while also welcoming collaborative engagement from nearby six government and private schools. The fair served as a dynamic platform for career guidance, bringing together representatives from India’s leading universities and professional institutions. Participants engaged with experts from Amity University, Chandigarh University, Lovely Professional University, IDP Education India, Parul University, CGC-Landran, Ashoka University, IILM University, BR-Design Studio, Sharda University, Chitkara University, Bennett University, and KR Manglam University. Through interactive sessions and counselling, students discovered diverse academic programmes, professional pathways, and gained practical insights into career planning. A highlight of the fair was a special orientation session for classes XI and XII, led by guest speaker Dheeraj Sharma, CEO, Quantica Education Services Pvt Ltd.

