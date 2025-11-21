DT
Educational excursion held for students

Educational excursion held for students

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
RK International School, Nabahi, Sarkaghat, organised an enriching educational excursion for students of classes VI to XII to some of North India’s most inspiring and historic destinations — Science City, Kapurthala, Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, and Wagah Border. The visit to Science City offered students an engaging learning experience through a range of interactive scientific exhibits, hands-on models, and technological demonstrations. The activities ignited scientific curiosity and encouraged creative thinking among the learners. At the Golden Temple in Amritsar, students experienced a serene and spiritual environment. The divine atmosphere provided them an opportunity to understand the values of peace, humility, and devotion. The excursion also included a visit to Jallianwala Bagh, where students paid homage to the martyrs of the freedom struggle. The visit served as a powerful reminder of India’s history, sacrifice, and the relentless spirit that shaped the nation. The day reached an emotional and patriotic high at the Wagah Border, where students witnessed the iconic Beating Retreat Ceremony. With chants of “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” the young learners proudly waved the Tricolour, feeling a deep sense of national pride.

