Educational, recreational trips organised for students

DAV Public School, Bhupindra Road, Patiala, organised a series of educational and recreational trips for students. Students from UKG to Class IV visited Chokhi Dhani, where they explored the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Rajasthan. For students of classes V to VII, an adventurous trip to Rocksport, Rajpura, was organised. Students of Class VIII visited Partapgarh Farms, Jhajjar, Haryana. Additionally, the Punjabi Department organised a special educational visit for Class VIII to Dastaan-e-Shahadat, covering the historic Sikh sites of Chamkaur Sahib and Fatehgarh Sahib.

