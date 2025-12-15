Educational tour organised

An educational tour was organised by Chhat Model School, Chhat Bir, Mohali, authority. The students visited Bhakhra Dam, Naina Devi Temple and Anandpur Sahib. The main attraction was Virast-e-Khalsa for the students as well as teachers. On returning, the students enjoyed the delicious food at Haveli at Ropar.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement