Educational trip for Saupin's School, Chd students

Students of Class VI of the school were taken on an educational trip to the Tribune Press, Sector 29, Chandigarh. The students were given an introduction about the founder of the Tribune and its branches across North India. They were told about the history of the newspaper dating back to 1881. The students visited the printing press to see the printing of newspapers. The engineer guided them how printing took place with the use of black and coloured inks and how around 22,000 copies were printed in just 45 minutes. They also got to know about the history of 'The Tribune' and how it functioned worldwide. The students' queries about the printing of newspapers were also taken up. Later, the students were served refreshments by the Tribune authorities.
