Educational trip organised

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, in association with The Tribune, organised an educational trip to The Printing Press of The Tribune newspaper. The visit aimed to help students understand the process of newspaper production and steps involved in delivering daily news to the readers. The students were warmly welcomed by the staff of the printing press. The officials explained how news is collected, edited and arranged before it is sent for printing. The students observed large printing machines and were amazed to see how thousands of copies of newspapers are printed within a short time. After the interesting trip, the students were given refreshments too. The students returned with new knowledge and a deeper appreciation for the hard work behind the newspapers they read every day.

