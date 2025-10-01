DT
Home / The School Tribune / Educational trip to Hyderabad organised

Educational trip to Hyderabad organised

School note

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 01, 2025 IST
St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore, organised a four-day educational trip to Hyderabad. Nine students of the school along with a teacher visited Hyderabad. The two winners of the fifth Vivekanand Astronomy Quiz were also awarded with the opportunity to visit ISRO, Hyderabad. The highlight of the journey was an inspiring visit to ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre, where students explored space research, satellite technology, and India’s scientific achievements. They also learnt about career opportunities in space science. The trip included cultural visits to Ramoji Film City, Hussain Sagar Lake, Dr BR Ambedkar Statue, and the new Secretariat, as well as a motivating experience at the Artillery Centre.

