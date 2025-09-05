Educational trip to Rashtrapati Bhawan organised

A group of enthusiastic students from SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala, accompanied by their teachers, embarked on an educational trip to Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. The trip was a resounding success, providing students with a unique opportunity to explore the iconic Presidential Palace and its surroundings. During their visit, the students had the privilege of strolling through the breath-taking Amrit Udyan, marvelling at the intricate beauty of the Bonsai Garden, and discovering the medicinal wonders of the Herbal Garden. The trip was a treasure trove of knowledge, leaving the students in awe of the natural and architectural splendours. On their return journey, the students made a pit stop at the stunning Sri Vallabh Jain Smarak, a magnificent monument that left them spellbound. The trip was a perfect blend of education, exploration, and enjoyment, with the students cherishing every moment of their adventure.
