Educational visit to Educational Expo organised

Sri Guru Harkishan Senior Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, organised an educational visit for students of Class XII (Commerce and Arts) to attend an Educational Expo by IDP at Hotel Taj. As many as 47 students participated in the informative session which focused on various scholarships offered by foreign countries for higher education. The workshop was highly interactive, with students actively engaging in discussions and seeking clarification on their queries related to studying abroad. Experts provided valuable insights into admission processes, scholarship opportunities, career prospects and multiple international courses. Overall, it was a fruitful and enriching experience. Students gained clarity on numerous aspects of overseas education and received guidance to plan their future effectively. Principal Shama Kukkal appreciated the initiative and emphasised that such opportunities are crucial at this stage of students’ academic journey. She highlighted that awareness about global opportunities enables students to make timely and well-informed decisions for their future.
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