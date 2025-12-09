DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Educational visit to Haryana Vidhan Sabha organised

Educational visit to Haryana Vidhan Sabha organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 09, 2025 IST
The Class XI NDA students of Alliance International School, Banur, undertook an enriching and inspirational educational visit to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Chandigarh. A total of 63 students — 46 boys and 13 girls — accompanied by four staff members participated in this insightful trip. The group received a warm welcome from Sanjeev, Protocol Officer, who personally guided them through both the Haryana and Punjab Vidhan Sabha complexes. During the visit, students gained meaningful exposure to the functioning, structure, and importance of the legislative Assemblies, sparking a deeper understanding of India’s democratic processes. A special highlight of the visit was a memorable group photograph with Surinder Singh Moti, Secretary to the Speaker, at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Principal Brijesh Saxena encouraged the students throughout the visit, inspiring them to explore new learning horizons. Chairman Ashwani Garg and president Ashok Garg also conveyed their heartfelt blessings, motivating students to excel in life and draw inspiration from such educational experiences.

