Educational visit to Panchkula Traffic Park organised

The Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised an educational visit to the Traffic Park, Sector 12, Panchkula, for Class II students. The initiative aimed to familiarise young learners with traffic rules, road safety measures and responsible behaviour through experiential learning. During the visit, students explored various traffic signs, signals, zebra crossings and road markings. They learnt about the significance of traffic lights, the importance of using footpaths, wearing helmets while cycling and fastening seat belts when travelling by car. Practical demonstrations helped them understand how following traffic rules can prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all road users. The experience also enhanced their vocabulary, observation, communication and critical-thinking skills. Principal Gulshan Kaur continued to encourage meaningful learning experiences beyond the classroom, preparing students for real-life situations. The visit concluded with a renewed understanding of road safety and the message, "Safety First, Always!" inspiring students to become responsible road users and ambassadors of road safety in their families and communities.

Advertisement