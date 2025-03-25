Edustar Adarsh School, Kalewal

The school’s NCC Officer Pritpal Singh was honoured with the Best NCC Officer Award. The award was presented by Colonel Anoop Pathania and ADG Major General JS Cheema, heads of the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, and Chandigarh Directorate. Pritpal Singh, Second Officer of 3PB (I) COY, NCC, Mohali, received the award at the annual ANO Conclave Award 2025 VJ Indian Defence Academy in Dera Bassi. He encouraged the school’s cadets to participate in NCC activities and be aware of their responsibilities.