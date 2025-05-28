DT
Edustar Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Kalewal

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:03 AM May 28, 2025 IST
Investiture ceremony was held at the school marking a significant milestone in the academic calendar. The ceremony saw the induction of new student leaders, who were entrusted with various responsibilities to lead their peers and contribute to the school's growth. Newly elected 18 leaders include: Abhijot Singh (Head Boy),Harjas Kaur (Head Girl), Senior Sports Captains (Arjun Sharma, Mankirat Kaur), Junior Sports Captains (Karanvir Singh, Zorawardeep Kaur).The school's four houses — Agni, Vaayu, Prithvi and Jal — were represented by their respective captains and prefects. Newly elected council pledged to uphold the values and work towards achieving excellence. The investiture ceremony was a celebration of the students’ leadership skills, teamwork, and commitment to their school. The event was marked by a sense of pride and enthusiasm, as the newly inducted leaders took on their new roles. The school administration and faculty expressed their confidence in the new leaders, wishing them success in their endeavors. The ceremony was a testament to the school's emphasis on developing well-rounded individuals who are equipped to excel in all aspects of life.

