Eight Gurukul Global students take part in summer immersion programme

Eight students of Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, participated in a four-day summer immersion programme organised by FLAME University, Pune. Accompanied by a senior school facilitator, they gained academic, practical and personal learning experiences through this residential programme. During the programme, the students explored diverse disciplines, including finance, product design and psychology, through engaging workshops, interactive discussions and experiential learning sessions led by faculty members. A major highlight was an industrial visit to a renowned fund management firm, where participants witnessed practical application of financial concepts and gained first-hand insights into investment strategies and wealth management. The students also visited the iconic Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, immersing themselves in India's rich cultural and historical heritage. The visit added a meaningful cultural dimension to the programme, making the overall learning experience both enriching and memorable. The Summer Immersion Programme provided the students with valuable exposure to higher education, broadened their perspectives and inspired them to explore diverse academic and career pathways.

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