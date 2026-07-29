'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0' celebrated

In a heartfelt tribute to nature and motherhood, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrated the nationwide ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0’ initiative. The programme commenced with Principal Gulshan Kaur, along with the students, planting a sapling on the school premises. As part of the initiative, the school also organised a plant donation drive, encouraging students to extend the green movement beyond the campus. Inspired by the campaign, students planted approximately 250 saplings in and around their neighbourhoods and pledged to nurture and care for them, reinforcing the message that every tree planted today contributes to a healthier and greener tomorrow. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the students for their enthusiastic participation and dedication to the cause. She encouraged them to become true ‘Eco Warriors’ by adopting environmentally responsible practices and inspiring their families and communities to contribute towards protecting the planet.
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