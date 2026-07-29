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Home / The School Tribune / 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0' celebrated

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0' celebrated

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:26 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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In a heartfelt tribute to nature and motherhood, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrated the nationwide ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0’ initiative. The programme commenced with Principal Gulshan Kaur, along with the students, planting a sapling on the school premises. As part of the initiative, the school also organised a plant donation drive, encouraging students to extend the green movement beyond the campus. Inspired by the campaign, students planted approximately 250 saplings in and around their neighbourhoods and pledged to nurture and care for them, reinforcing the message that every tree planted today contributes to a healthier and greener tomorrow. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the students for their enthusiastic participation and dedication to the cause. She encouraged them to become true ‘Eco Warriors’ by adopting environmentally responsible practices and inspiring their families and communities to contribute towards protecting the planet.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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