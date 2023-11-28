Eklavya School, Jalandhar

The school performed various academic activities and practical experiments for students. Biology teacher Jasleen Kaur conducted a lab session for middle school students on the respiratory system in humans. Physics teacher Gaurav conducted a lab session on concave lens for Class XII students. Chemistry teacher Bharti Kalia conducted a session on salt analysis for Class XI students. Chairman of the school JK Gupta and Director Seema Handa appreciated the sessions.
