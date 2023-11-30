Eklavya School, Jalandhar

The school observed the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur. The objective of observing the day was to remember the sacrifice of his life by Guru Teg Bahadur to protect Hinduism. Simran Kaur Athwal and Jaspreet Kaur of Class IX delivered speeches. Principal Komal Arora said, “We should follow the teachings of Guru Teg Bahadur. We should protect the weak people. Humanity is the biggest religion.”