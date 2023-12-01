Eklavya School, Jalandhar

Students of Class II were taught topic of ‘Living and non-living things’ through a sorting card activity. It included 24 photo cards of 12 living things and 12 non-living things. Through the activity students understand the concept in a very interesting manner. Chairman JK Gupta encouraged the way of learning topics through various activitiesy.
