The Athletic Meet of the Group of Eklavya Schools was organised on the premises of Eklavya School, Jalandhar. All two branches of Eklavya Schools, ie Eklavya School, Partappurra campus, and Model Town campus, Jalandhar, participated with around 395 students were present to boost the sports spirit of the particiapnts. Students presented a cultural programme, ie Surya Namaskar, yoga and aerobic exercises, showing importance of balance and flexibility in today’s life. An oath was administered by the sports captain. Various types of races were organised on the basis of capability of students. Sports day concluded with the distribution of prizes to the winners.
