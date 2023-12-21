Eklavya School, Jalandhar

The school celebrated Human Rights Day on the occasion of International Human Rights Day. The event was an opportunity to make students aware of their rights along with history of UN Human Rights Day and rights of children. Kindergarten pupils were taught the values like co-operation, respect and inclusion through human rights. The discussion also affirmed the importance of human duties and responsibilities. A beautiful video explaining human rights and what each article is meant for was shown to the students.

#human rights