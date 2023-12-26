Eklavya School, Jalandhar

The school celebrated National Maths Day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Indian mathematician Shrinivasa Ramanujan. Yogesh Verma organised mathematical quizzes and competitions with senior school. Students of Class X made different projects related to concept of maths. A student of Class X gave speech in the assembly to highlight the importance of mathematics in day-to-day life. A student of Class IX gave speech on Shrinivasa Ramanujan and shared his achievements as well as contributions. Seema Handa, Director of the school appreciated the students for participating in the quiz and for making the projects.

