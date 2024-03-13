Eklavya School, Jalandhar

A seminar was conducted by Jasleen Kaur. She gave useful tips to students to help them attempt question papers. She said every student must know the word limit of answers, which should be according to the marks of each question. She said exceeding the word limit was a total wastage of time. She guided students to read the question paper properly and mark the question which are on their tips, attempt them first, to save time. She also guided the students about the belongings which they can keep with them in the examination centre. She not only gave tips on attempting the question paper but also told the students how to prepare for upcoming exams. She emphasised on following a time table to learn or practice everything before time. School Principal Komal Arora appreciated the host for sharing useful exam tips with students at a crucial time and advised the students to follow all the tips in order to get best result.

