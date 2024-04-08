Eklavya School, Jalandhar

The school organised a graduation ceremony for UKG students. Parents of all students of UKG were invited to attend the event. Chairman of the school JK Gupta appreciated the efforts made by the students and teachers. The students were honoured with trophies and degrees by Director Seema Handa and administrator Dimple Malhotra. Bhawna, student of Class I, gave a performance on a Punjabi song. Refreshment was given to the students and parents too. Seema Handa wished the little ‘graduates’ great success in their future journey of education. Dimple Malhotra and Principal Komal Arora congratulated the teachers for their dedication and hard work in shaping the life of students through education and other co-curricular activities. This is not a goodbye, it’s a promise to meet again, to create and share more such beautiful memories.

