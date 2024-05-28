Eklavya School, Jalandhar

The school excelled again with 100% result in the CBSE Class X board examination. Manvir Kaur topped the school in Class X with 96% marks and Amanpreet topped Class XII with 92% marks. Chairman JK Gupta, Director Seema Handa, Principal Komal Arora, Administrator Dimple Malhotra and the staff of the school congratulated all parents and students for the excellent board exam result. The school extended its best wishes to all teachers for their guidance and support.
