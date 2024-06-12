Eklavya School, Jalandhar

The school celebrated World Environment Day with enthusiasm. The objective of celebrating World Environment Day is to increase the awareness and to appreciate the earth’s natural environment. The day inspires to act towards the protection of the environment and focus on the need for its conservation. Educator Jasleen Kaur shared the importance of Earth’s Day with the students and said the purpose of World Environment Day is to foster awareness among the masses about climate change and global warming. All teachers of the school planted trees to make everyone aware of making environment pollution-free by planting more and more trees. Principal Komal Arora said students should encourage people to take action and protect environment to preserve this beautiful planet.

#Environment