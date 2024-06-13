Eklavya School, Jalandhar

On the virtual basis, students of classes IV and V participated in World Food Safety Day posters and slogan writing. Educators of the school said, “It is important that the food we eat and the water we drink is clean and safe. So it is essential to prepare meals in a safe, hygienic way.” Chairman of the school JK Gupta encouraged to have high healthy food standard through various activities so that students can improve their eating habits and also avoid junk food. Director Seema Handa said, “Every bite counts! Let’s join hands on World Food Safety Day to promote safe food practices and protect the well-being of our communities.” Principal Komal Arora and Administrator Dimple Malhotra said, “On World Food Safety Day, let’s work towards eliminating food-borne illnesses and ensuring food security worldwide.”

