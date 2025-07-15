DT
Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrates Guru Purnima

Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrates Guru Purnima

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 15, 2025 IST
The school celebrated Guru Purnima. The event aimed to honour and express gratitude towards teachers — the guiding light in students’ lives. The programme began with the speech given by Manreet Kaur of Class VII highlighting the importance of the guru in shaping one’s character and future. Sukhman Kaur shared her views regarding guru as a guiding force, motivator and torchbearer. Students recited ‘shabad’ to offer gratitude to all gurus who encouraged students to keep learning with sincerity and humility. Director of the school Seema Handa addressed the gathering and emphasised the timeless value of the guru-shishya tradition in Indian culture.

