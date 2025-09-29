Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrates Vishav Punjabi Diwas

Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrated Vishav Punjabi Diwas on its campus. The event was organised to honour the rich heritage, culture, and linguistic legacy of the Punjabi language. Students presented cultural performances, including gidda, bhangra, folk songs, poetry recitation, essay writing, slogan making, poster designing, storytelling, and calligraphy in Punjabi to embrace their mother tongue with pride. The vibrant display of Punjabi attire, music, and traditions filled the atmosphere with cultural fervour. Managin Director Seema Handa highlighted the importance of Punjabi language as a symbol of identity and heritage, urging students to preserve and promote it in daily life. Principal Komal Sharma appreciated the efforts of teachers and students in organising the event and emphasised that “celebrating our language is the best way to keep our roots alive”.

