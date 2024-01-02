Eklavya School, Jalandhar, focuses on learning by doing activities

The school focuses on learning by doing activities. To imagine and speculate, addition was taught to the students of Class II through activities. Two methods were adopted for addition, number strip and mental. Students were given some additional problems which they solved with the help of number strips. School Chairman JK Gupta encouraged the way of learning the subjects through various activities so that the students can improve their learning ability. Seema Handa, Director, said these activities encouraged students to expand beyond the knowledge they acquired in the classroom. LKG students did addition using pairs, cubes and additions. Principal Komal Arora and administrator Dimple Malhotra emphasised on teaching children through activities.
