Eklavya School, Jalandhar, observes Consumer Day

The school observed Consumer Day on its campus. World Consumer Rights Day serves as a platform to educate and empower consumers about their rights and responsibilities, while also advocating for the fair and ethical business practices worldwide. World Consumer Rights Day is commemorated to safeguard consumer rights and to ensure that customers are not subjected to market exploitation or social injustice that may jeopardise their rights. Senior and middle school students participated in a poster-making competition, quiz and essay writing competition. A video was shown to the students of Class XII on consumer rights. Principal Komal Arora said every consumer needs to realise his/her rights and needs to know when they are getting cheated or fooled and more importantly, when he/she can raise objections against any purchase of a product or service.
