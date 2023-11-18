Eklavya School, Jalandhar, organises ‘Manzana Fiesta’

The school organised a ‘Talent Evening’. The objective was to make the students show their talent. This year the name of the event was ‘Manzana Fiesta’. Two themes were selected, ie ‘Social Media’ and ‘Memories’. The event started with lamp lighting by chief guest JK Gupta, Chairman and other personalities, followed by Ganesh vandana, Ruhani’s kathak dance and live singing. Students of the pre-primary sections of the Nakodar Road campus, Model Town campus and LPU campus showed their dance performances and gave message to use social media wisely. The primary wing of the Nakodar Road campus and Model Town campus thrilled the audience with their dance performances. Class V and VI students showed the epic ‘Ramayana’ very beautifully. Class VII students presented a skit and Class VIII students presented ‘Woman empowerment’. The last performances were gidda by girls and bhangra by girls and boys.
