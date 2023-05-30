Election held at Shishu Niketan Public School, Panchkula

To introduce children to the voting process, the election of Head Boy and Head Girl was held at the school. The students of the school, participated in the entire process. Kavish and Vidhi of Class X were chosen as the Head Boy & Head Girl, respectively. Both of them in their speeches affirmed their missions and pledged to keep the flag of the school flying high. Principal Anupam Bhardwaj conferred the newly elected Head Boy and Head Girl with badges and sashes and congratulated them on their success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days
Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public
Passersby mute spectators in delhi; suspect held
12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya
Duped after being promised jobs in Dubai