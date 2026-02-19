DT
Home / The School Tribune / ‘Elementary Science Seminar’ held for teachers

‘Elementary Science Seminar’ held for teachers

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:52 PM Feb 19, 2026 IST
DAV Centenary Public School, Jind, organised a special ‘Elementary Science Seminar’ for teachers. Dr Sandeep Kumar, Director, NIILM University, Kaithal, and Ritu Grover, Professor of Chemistry, Aryan International School, Kaithal, were the resource persons. Dr Sandeep Kumar presented the fundamental principles of science in a simple and engaging manner, emphasising activity-based teaching. Ritu highlighted useful techniques for teaching science by connecting it to everyday life. The resource persons provided detailed information on the fundamental principles of science, demonstration of experiments, and the use of smart classes. Teachers actively participated in group activities and shared their experiences.

