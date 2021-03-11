Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The school organised a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to celebrate the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. More than 500 participants — teaching and non-teaching staff and students — of the school took covered a distance of 4 km in Adampur city and raised slogans of “Bharat Mata ki jai” and “Vande Mataram’. Tehsildar of Adampur Onkar Singh with his staff member Sandeep Saini and Adampur police station officers flagged off the ‘Tiranga Yatra’. The yatra was led by Chairman of the school Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon. Principal Navdeep Vashista said the objective of the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ is to create a sense of patriotism, national pride and belonging. Lion Rajinder Kumar Prasad distributed fruits to the children.
