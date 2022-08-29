Emm Aar International School, Adampur

Students celebrated the festival of Janmashtami. The students of Discoverer's, Creator's, Creator's Plus, and Class I came dressed as Radha and Krishna. In the morning assembly, children presented poems, songs, and dance performances. An awareness of Janmashtami, the mythological stories of Krishna, Radha, and Kans were presented to the children by the class teachers through plays and narration. Aaradhya, a student of Class III danced to 'Radha kaise na jalle'. Dilpreet Kaur of Class I did a solo dance on the song 'Kanha Kanha Tujhe Pukare'. Director of the school Dr. (Mrs.) Simmi Tandon greeted the children on the special occasion.
