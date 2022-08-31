EMM AAR International School, Adampur

A Spell Bee activity was organised in the school under the supervision of Principal Navdeep Vashist, for Class I to V. Spell Bee competitions are contests where students are asked to spell the words correctly, with a varying degree, ie, easy to difficult. The competition helps students learn spellings in different ways. Children participated earnestly in the competition. Their efforts and initiative were appreciated by one and all. The activity was flawlessly conducted for students and the students enjoyed it.