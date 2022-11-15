Emm Aar International School, Adampur

Students celebrated Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev with much reverence. The celebration commenced with a morning prayer, led by Head Boy Harsh Kanda, and Head Girl Sania Powar, where students disseminated information about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and inspired everyone to lead a life like him. Sakhis, poems, and speeches were the special features of the celebration. Hitika from class X anchored during the function and shared her views on Gurpurb. Kimmi, a student of Class X, performed a solo shabad. Sahibinder, a Class VII student, recited a poem on Prakash Utsav. Manvir Mahey of Class IX, delivered a speech and explained the life history of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Tiny-tots from creator's and creator's plus recited mool-mantra. Later, a group song was performed by the students along with the music teacher Amanpreet Kaur. The effort was to assert the values, morals, principles, and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station
Was lying outside the railway station since Monday night
Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security among people
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav led the operation in...