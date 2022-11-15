Emm Aar International School, Adampur

Students celebrated Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev with much reverence. The celebration commenced with a morning prayer, led by Head Boy Harsh Kanda, and Head Girl Sania Powar, where students disseminated information about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and inspired everyone to lead a life like him. Sakhis, poems, and speeches were the special features of the celebration. Hitika from class X anchored during the function and shared her views on Gurpurb. Kimmi, a student of Class X, performed a solo shabad. Sahibinder, a Class VII student, recited a poem on Prakash Utsav. Manvir Mahey of Class IX, delivered a speech and explained the life history of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Tiny-tots from creator's and creator's plus recited mool-mantra. Later, a group song was performed by the students along with the music teacher Amanpreet Kaur. The effort was to assert the values, morals, principles, and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.