Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The 22nd Annual Function along with prize-distribution ceremony was organised in Saraswati Kala Manch at the school under the leadership of Principal Navdeep Vashista. The chief guests at the event were Air Commodore Sharad Pasricha (Air Officer Commanding) Air Force Station Adampur and Mrs. Manjari Pasricha, Group Captain Raveesh Rakesh (Chief Adm. Officer) and Tangri, wife of Deputy Adm. Officer SM Tangri. The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest along with the dance performance on Saraswati Vandana by students. Various cultural items and folk dance performances kept the audience entertained. The dance of Twinkles presented by the tiny tots of nursery wing was appreciated by all. The Annual Report was read out by Dr Ashish Tandon highlighting the achievements of the school of the academic year 2020-21 and 2021-22. During this function, Lucky Coupon Draw was also organised by the school, in which prizes were distributed to the winners. The chief guest honored the students who secured first position in their annual examinations in the academic session 2020-21 and 2021-22 by giving mementos and certificates. The Chairman Dr. Sarav Mohan Tandon, while giving details of the achievements of the school, expressed his gratitude to all the guests.