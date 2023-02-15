Emm Aar International School, Adampur

A graduation ceremony was organised at the school under the supervision of Principal Navdeep Vashista. On this occasion, students of ‘Creator’s’ gave a farewell party to the children of ‘Creator’s Plus’. They expressed their gratitude and love through various poems. Jasnoor Kaur and Manveer Kaur of class Creator's Plus thanked the school management and teachers. The young children also expressed their heartfelt love for the children of ‘Creator's Plus’. On this occasion, school Chairman Sarav Mohan Tandon and Director Simmi Tandon honoured the children of ‘Creator's Plus’ with certificates and extended her best wishes to them for going to Class I. Children enjoyed snacks after the graduation ceremony.
