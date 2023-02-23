Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The school bid farewell to the outgoing Class XII. The ceremony was presided over by Chairman Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon, Director Dr Simmi Tandon, Principal Navdeep Vashishta and CEO Mohit Shinde. The programme commenced with paying melodious gratitude to the management members. The event, held in the auditorium of the school, was followed by welcome address from students of Class XI. The Chairman of the school and Director appreciated the efforts of all the learners for enthusiastically participating in varied competitions of the school and raising the bar of perfection. They wished the students of Class XII luck to make a mark in the world outside, carrying forth the school motto of excellence in education and all-round development. Students of Class XI expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards their alma mater and mentors who have played a big role in getting them to this point in their lives and a wonderful platform given by the school for their overall development. The passing over of the mantle of responsibility and the school’s legacy by the students of Class XII to Class XI made the moment truly emotional and phenomenal. Students of Class XII were felicitated with awards for their outstanding performance during their tenure in the school. Raghuvansh Parmar from XII (Medical) and Navdeep Kaur from XII (Commerce) were crowned ‘Mr Farewell’ and ‘Ms Farewell’, Sukhjit Singh from XII(Commerce) and Amanpreet Kaur from XII(Commerce) were crowned ‘Best Boy of Emm Aar’ and ‘Best Girl of Emm Aar’ respectively. The highlight of the function was the heart-warming performance by the school orchestra. The programme concluded with high tea and later lunch for all students and staff of the school.