Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The school organised a workshop for upgrading the abilities of teachers from classes Nursery to Class II. The event took place at the school auditorium and was attended by Sumiti, Anjali, Shivani, Shiv Prabha, Manisha, Richa, Ruchi, Radha and Rekha. During the workshop, the participants learned about various teaching methodologies, techniques, and strategies that could be used to make learning fun and interactive for the children. The workshop also covered topics such as lesson planning, classroom management and assessment strategies. The workshop was conducted by Balram Khurana, who was the speaker. Balram provided valuable insights into the challenges faced by the teachers in early childhood education and shared practical solutions to overcome them. The participants found the workshop to be informative and engaging and they appreciated the opportunity to learn new teaching techniques and strategies. They expressed their gratitude to the school management for organising the workshop and providing them with the necessary training to enhance their teaching skills.
