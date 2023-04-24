EMM AAR International School, Adampur

The school celebrated its 22nd Foundation Day with grandeur. The event was graced by Chairman of the school, Sarav Mohan Tandon and Director Simmi Tandon. They were welcomed by Principal Navdeep Vashista and CEO Mohit Shinde. Members of the staff namely Jasvir Kaur, Kamal Thakur, Bhagwan Rawat, Narinder Kumar and Sulinder Singh were honoured for their dedicated service. At the end, lunch was served to all students, teachers and staff members.