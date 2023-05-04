EMM AAR International School, Adampur

The school celebrated Labour Day to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the working community. Students and staff members came together to honour the contributions of the workforce. The programme began with a special assembly, followed by the recitation of the National Anthem. Students, Ayaan Vashishta, Ranvir Singh from Class III A, Paridhi from IV A, Armeet from IV B, Aaradhya from V, Divya from Vi, Dilpreet from VI and Navraj from class VIII delivered speeches highlighting the significance of the day and the importance of respecting the labour force. Co-ordinator Rupinder Kaur and Assembly in-charges Sumiti Vashishta and Reema Chopra commended the school's support staff for their hard work and dedication and thanked them for their contribution to the school's success. The highlight of the assembly was a tribute paid to the workers in the form of posters by the students, highlighting the importance of their contributions to society. The celebration concluded with a vote of thanks by school Principal Navdeep Vashishta. He thanked the staff members and students for their active participation in the event and encouraged everyone to continue to respect and appreciate the efforts of the working community.