Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The school celebrated Independence Day. Divya from Class VI delivered a heartfelt speech in English, underlining the significance of Independence Day and the values it stands for. The melodious notes of patriotic tunes filled the air as students from Classes VII to IX joined forces to present a soul-stirring group song, orchestrated by the talented music teacher Raman Kumar. The stage came alive with vibrant energy as the young talents of Class III to V took centre stage with a remarkable group dance performance, curated by Kamaljit Kaur. Aaradhya from Class V mesmerised the audience with a solo dance. Students from the Creators and Creators Plus groups recited patriotic poems. Pratik from Class I recited a stirring patriotic poem, capturing the essence of unity and freedom.