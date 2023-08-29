Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The Nagar Council, Adampur, and the school organised a tree plantation drive, which was led by Executive Officer, Raamjit, Nagar Council, Adampur. Plants were planted along the Adampur drain. Eleven students of the Student Council of the school along with teacher Satish Kumar took a significant step towards environmental conservation by participating in the tree plantation drive.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Major outage hit UK air traffic control systems, over 1,200 flights cancelled
There are still 'significant delays' despite the issue being...
Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class
A complaint was filed following the incident last week
Goa police arrest 2 women for filing fake rape complaints
All three accused involved in filing multiple fake rape case...
Shiv Sena functionary beaten up in Thane
Police register a case