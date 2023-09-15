 Emm Aar International School, Adampur : The Tribune India

  • Schools
  • Emm Aar International School, Adampur

Emm Aar International School, Adampur

Emm Aar International School, Adampur


The school celebrated Janmashtami on its premises, with students and staff actively participating in various traditional activities and performances. The event commenced with the melodious rendition of devotional songs. Students dressed up as little Krishnas and Radhas. Several captivating dance performances added grace and charm to the celebration. From Class Creators, Balreen, Adriti, Guman Kaur, Raveet, Prabhdeep and Alishia mesmerised the audience with their stunning group dance on the song, “Radha kaise na jale”. From Class Creators Plus, Seerat, Harseerat, Shreya, and Riana captivated the crowd with their synchronised moves during their group dance performance on ‘”Maiya Yashoda”. Principal Navdeep Vashishta emphasised the importance of Janmashtami as a time to remember Lord Krishna’s teachings of love, compassion and righteousness.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

3
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

4
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

5
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

6
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

7
J & K

Local Uzair Khan among 2 LeT militants involved in killing of Army officers, DSP in Kashmir: Police

8
Punjab

'You sent police to my house to pick me up at 4 am'; Sukhpal Khaira slams AAP govt for 'pre-empting protest' by unemployed teacher

9
World

Pakistan's first Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh terminated from job, falls prey to 'political meddling'

10
India

INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

Top News

Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

The Haryana police had arrested Mamman Khan in connection wi...

One more person infected with Nipah in Kerala’s Kozhikode

Another Nipah case found in Kerala's Kozhikode

With this, the total number of Nipah cases in Kozhikode has ...

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub Baramulla district

5 killed as jeep collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamaya

5 killed as jeep collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamaya

11 people injured

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction

Princess Diana's sheep sweater fetches over Rs 9 crore at auction

The auction house had estimated the value of the sweater at ...


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Get passport application processed on doorstep

Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Punjabi University’s prof thrashed over girl student’s death

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced