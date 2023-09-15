Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The school celebrated Janmashtami on its premises, with students and staff actively participating in various traditional activities and performances. The event commenced with the melodious rendition of devotional songs. Students dressed up as little Krishnas and Radhas. Several captivating dance performances added grace and charm to the celebration. From Class Creators, Balreen, Adriti, Guman Kaur, Raveet, Prabhdeep and Alishia mesmerised the audience with their stunning group dance on the song, “Radha kaise na jale”. From Class Creators Plus, Seerat, Harseerat, Shreya, and Riana captivated the crowd with their synchronised moves during their group dance performance on ‘”Maiya Yashoda”. Principal Navdeep Vashishta emphasised the importance of Janmashtami as a time to remember Lord Krishna’s teachings of love, compassion and righteousness.