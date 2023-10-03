Emm Aar International School, Adampur

Students of the school, in collaboration with NCC volunteers, took a significant step towards promoting cleanliness by conducting a ‘Swachhta’ campaign. The campaign was organised with the aim of creating awareness about the importance of cleanliness and contributing to a cleaner and greener environment. The Students Council, led by Head Girl and Head Boy, in association with NCC volunteers, led this commendable initiative to clean the Adampur Police Station premises. Students also conducted an awareness drive to educate the local community and passers-by about the significance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in public spaces. The campaign not only left the police station area cleaner, but also left a lasting impact on the minds of the students, instilling in them a sense of responsibility towards their surroundings.

#Environment