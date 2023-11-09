Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), Jalandhar, organised a highly informative and interactive career counselling session for the students of Class XI and XII. The event took place on the DBEE’s premises. Under the expert guidance of the distinguished panel of speakers, including Navdeep Singh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), Jalandhar, Dr Surjit Lal, District Guidance Counsellor, Jalandhar, and Ramanpreet Kaur, founder of the Green Sparrows Project, Jalandhar, the career counselling session witnessed enthusiastic participation from the students of the school.