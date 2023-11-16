Emm Aar International School, Adampur

Jashandeep and Umang Sharma, dedicated NCC Air Wing Cadets from the school, who represented the school at the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camp (EBSB-II) in Ropar recently, returned to a grand welcome in the school assembly. Jashan and Umang graciously shared their experiences from the camp, where they had an opportunity to interact with cadets from different parts of India. Jashan and Umang won gold medals in the pyramid race event at the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camp. This achievement further added to the celebration of their return. Navdeep Vashishta, the Principal of the school, praised the winners for their remarkable representation of the school and the nation's values.

